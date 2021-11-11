The Queen confirmed to attend Remembrance Sunday but pulls out of another event She will miss other events, however

The Queen is to attend the Remembrance Sunday event, as she has annually, following medical advice that she needed to rest for a couple of weeks.

However, although she will attend the event, due to be held on Sunday, she will miss some events that will be held a couple of days later. Prince Edward will be attending those events as previously planned.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday 14th November. As in previous years, Her Majesty will view the Service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

"Mindful of her doctors' recent advice, The Queen has decided not to attend the General Synod Service and Opening Session on Tuesday 16th November. The Earl of Wessex will attend as planned."

Her Majesty has recently returned to Windsor Castle, following a stay at Sandringham. The monarch is thought to have flown back to the Berkshire royal residence by helicopter.

The royal was told to rest for two weeks following an overnight hospital stay last month, with doctors advising her that she can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time.

The Queen recorded a video message when she pulled out of the COP26 summit

On Thursday, Prince Charles shared an update about his mother's health as he left a branch of NatWest bank in south London after an engagement for the Prince's Trust.

One man asked him: "Prince Charles. How is your mother?" The heir to the throne gave him an encouraging pat on the arm, and appeared to say: "She's alright, thank you."

