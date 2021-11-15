Prince Charles inundated with well-wishes following Queen's absence from Remembrance Sunday service The royal celebrated his 73rd birthday on Sunday

Prince Charles celebrated his 73rd birthday on Sunday and delighted royal fans by releasing a new portrait of himself on Instagram.

The Queen's eldest son posted the new photo on the Clarence House official Instagram on Sunday evening and thousands rushed to send him messages of congratulations.

"Beautiful picture of the birthday boy!! I wish him all the best and a very good new year," wrote one, whilst a second simple said: "Just a lovely man who will one day be out King."

A third remarked: "We love you Prince Charles! Happy birthday! Long may you reign."

The royal released a new portrait on his birthday

A fourth that he would get to spend the day with Prince William and Kate Middleton's three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Happy birthday Your Royal Highness! Hopefully you can spend your time with your three little grandchildren."

It would have no doubt been a bittersweet day for the royal, who attended the Remembrance Sunday service alongside other royal family members – but with one important absence, the Queen's.

The monarch, 95, was forced to pull out of the event due to a back injury. It is only the seventh time in her reign that she has missed the service at the Cenotaph.

The senior royals united on Saturday to attend The Festival of Remembrance

A statement released by Buckingham Palace read: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

"As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty's behalf by The Prince of Wales. His Royal Highness, along with The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned."

Prince Charles, who was dressed in military uniform, laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen during the annual ceremony.