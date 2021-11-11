Why Princess Anne's first wedding had a special nod to Prince Charles The former couple married in 1973

Princess Anne tied the knot to first husband Mark Phillips almost 48 years ago - and their anniversary would have been on Sunday.

Like her parents, the Queen and Prince Philip, the Princess Royal decided to opt for a wedding in November. However, the big day also had a special nod to Anne's older brother, Prince Charles, as the nuptials coincided with his 25th birthday.

On the day, the heir to the throne looked delighted as he happily greeted crowds on the balcony with his sister shortly after the ceremony. The day was also declared a special Bank Holiday.

Although Anne kept her private life away from the limelight, shortly after their engagement was announced the couple were asked: "Do you think the marriage can withstand the enormous pressures of public duty and publicity that you have to endure?"

To which, the Captain replied: "I think we've withstood a great deal already this year." Anne then quipped: "Can? It's got to, hasn't it?"

After their marriage, they went on to have two children together, Peter Phillips, 43, and Zara Tindall, 40.

Princess Anne tied the knot to first husband Mark Phillips in 1973

Unfortunately, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips sadly announced their separation in August 1989, before divorcing in 1992. The Princess Royal then went on to marry naval officer Commander Timothy Laurence in 1992, opting for a winter wedding in December.

Anne and Timothy were not permitted to marry in England as the Queen's daughter had been married before. The only way to proceed with their marriage was to elope to Scotland, which is what they did.

The couple are still together today and reside at Gatcombe Park which was a wedding present from the Queen.

