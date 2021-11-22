Princess Eugenie's father-in-law died just days before grandson August's royal christening George Brooksbank was among the guests at the royal wedding in 2018

Princess Eugenie's father-in-law, George Brooksbank, died just days before her son August was christened, it has emerged.

Mr Brooksbank, 72, the father of Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, had been ill for some time and had coronavirus last year.

He is understood to have died last week, just days before his nine-month-old grandson was baptised at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park in front of the Queen.

August was christened alongside his second cousin, Lucas, the son of Mike and Zara Tindall, in a rare double royal baptism on Sunday.

In June last year, Eugenie thanked NHS staff for saving Mr Brooksbank's life after he contracted COVID-19.

Eugenie and Jack on their way to August's christening on Sunday

At the time Eugenie, her husband, mother-in-law Nicola and brother-in-law Tom were warned to prepare for the worst when Mr Brooksbank was put on a ventilator for five weeks.

In a touching Instagram post on 20 June 2020, Eugenie expressed her gratitude for frontline workers and staff at St Mary's, Chelsea and Royal Brompton Hospitals for saving her father-in-law's life after he contracted the virus.

Nicola and George Brooksbank at the royal wedding in 2018

George was in hospital for nine weeks. After a tracheotomy, his condition had gradually improved and he was moved to a ward at the Royal Brompton Hospital which specialised in heart and lung conditions in people recovering from Covid-19. He also underwent a further period of rehabilitation at an institution in Roehampton.

A source told MailOnline that Mr Brooksbank was not the same after contracting Covid and had been unwell for some time, but that it was "wonderful" he was able to meet his grandson.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on 9 February at London's Portland Hospital.

Old Etonian Mr Brooksbank, who attended Eugenie and Jack's wedding in 2018, was a retired chartered accountant and company director.

