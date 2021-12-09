Kate Middleton's next tiara moment revealed The Duchess of Cambridge has a signature headpiece

One of the highlights of the royal calendar is seeing the likes of the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge wearing tiaras.

Occasions that require sparkling headwear are usually only reserved for state banquets, Her Majesty's annual Diplomatic Corps reception and the State Opening of Parliament.

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that we'll see Kate in a tiara this year. The Queen usually hosts the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in December, but this has not been confirmed to take place in the current climate.

READ: Why Kate Middleton is set for a special month in January

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal wedding tiaras through the years

The next occasion we could see the Duchess of Cambridge wearing a tiara may be at the next state visit.

A visit from the Emperor and Empress of Japan in spring 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic, with Buckingham Palace stating that it would be rescheduled at a later date.

The Japan state visit could be rescheduled for spring 2022, but the palace is yet to confirm a date. At HELLO! HQ, we're all hoping for a royal tiara moment next year.

MORE: Kate Middleton's Christmas Day plans - why she rarely alternates between the royal family and the Middletons

MORE: The Duchess of Cambridge's most show-stopping tiaras revealed

Kate wearing the Cartier Halo tiara on her wedding day

The last time royal fans got to see the Duchess of Cambridge in a tiara was at the Queen's Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2019.

Kate looked stunning in a velvet Alexander McQueen gown with the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara – which has become her signature headpiece. The jewels were originally given to Princess Diana as a wedding gift from the Queen in 1981.

Kate wearing the Lotus Flower tiara during the China state dinner in 2015

The first time we saw the Duchess wearing a tiara was on her wedding day to Prince William in April 2011. The royal bride was loaned the Cartier Halo tiara from Her Majesty, which dates back to 1936.

Kate's next tiara moment after the royal wedding was at the Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2013. She donned the Lotus Flower tiara, which once belonged to the Queen Mother and was originally a necklace from Garrard.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.