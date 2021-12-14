Meghan Markle requested this unexpected Christmas present for Archie from the Queen The monarch is said to favour practical gifts

The royal family is said to favour either humorous or practical Christmas presents, but the Queen's gift to her great-grandson, Archie, last year was rather unexpected.

During an appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show in February, the Duke of Sussex opened up about family life with his then 21-month-old son.

Prince Harry said: "Interesting – my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent a waffle maker for Archie."

He said that his wife Meghan makes a "beautiful organic mixture" to pour into it and his son "loves it".

The Duke added: "Archie wakes up in the morning and goes 'waffle'."

Christmas is full of traditions for the Queen and the royal family, where they typically spend the festive period together at the monarch's Sandringham estate.

The royals tend to exchange gifts on Christmas Eve in keeping with the family's German heritage and also attend a church service on Christmas Day.

Meghan was invited to spend the festive season with the royals in 2017, shortly after her engagement to Harry.

Meghan spent her first Christmas with the royals in 2017

For her first Christmas with the royals, the Duchess is said to have gifted the Queen a singing toy hamster, keeping in line with the tradition of giving novelty presents.

And according to royal biography Finding Freedom, it was claimed the former actress surprised her brother-in-law, Prince William, with a spoon that had the words "cereal killer" emblazoned over it.

While the Sussexes will celebrate their first Christmas at their Montecito home as a family-of-four after welcoming daughter Lilibet in June, the Queen will reportedly host the royals at Sandringham once again this year.

The monarch and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, spent their first Christmas at Windsor Castle in 33 years in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.

