Kate Middleton captured comforting Prince Charles during touching moment The Duchess of Cambridge's kindness was caught on camera

The Duchess of Cambridge showed how kind-hearted she is following the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

The mother-of-three shared a touching moment with Prince Charles after the solemn ceremony in Windsor on 17 April.

In photos published by The Mail on Sunday at the time, Kate was pictured leaving the event at St George's Chapel with her father-in-law when she sweetly gave him a kiss on the cheek.

As he walked in the procession behind his father's coffin, Charles was visibly emotional, and at one point, a tear rolled down his cheek.

He was joined at the funeral by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

After the service, the Cambridges were also seen walking alongside Prince Harry and sharing a conversation, in the first time the brothers had been pictured together in over a year.

Harry and wife Meghan relocated to the US after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020. The Duchess of Sussex was advised by her doctor not to travel to the UK for the funeral due to being in the later stages of her pregnancy with Lilibet at the time.

Kate was also seen wiping tears away from her eyes as she then caught up with the Countess of Wessex following the moving funeral service.

In addition to showing support to her father-in-law, Kate also paid tribute to the Queen in her exquisite choice of jewellery for the sombre occasion.

The Duchess wore a black face mask and an elegant black ensemble for the funeral and had her hair tied back to show off the iconic Japanese Pearl Choker necklace.

The Duchess borrowed the Queen's jewellery for the occasion

The four-strand necklace with a central diamond clasp was specially commissioned by the Queen from pearls given to her by the Japanese government.

Kate's late mother-in-law Diana memorably wore the beautiful necklace during a state banquet for the Netherlands back in 1982.

The 39-year-old Duchess also wore the stunning Bahrain Diamond and Pearl Drop earrings, which were given to the Queen by the ruler of Bahrain in honour of her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

The jewellery features trios of round and baguette diamonds, and the Countess of Wessex has also borrowed them for outings in the past.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April. He and the Queen were married for over 73 years, and shared four grandchildren, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

