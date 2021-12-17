Prince Charles and Camilla share festive home photo as they issue heartfelt plea The royal couple have been praised for their message

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall shared a very festive snap as they penned an important message to their followers on their social media accounts on Friday.

Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, posed in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in Clarence House's entrance hall. Red and gold decorations adorn the tree, which is topped with a fairy.

The couple wrote in the caption: "This Christmas, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall encourage you to remember your older friends and relatives over the festive season.

"Did you know almost 1.5 million older people feel more lonely at Christmas than any other time of year? @age_uk and The Silver Line’s #BrighterChristmas campaign supports those who may be lonely this year.

"The Prince is Patron of Age UK, a charity that supports older people throughout the UK, and The Duchess is Patron of The Silver Line, which provides a 24 hour helpline for older people to call for information, support or just a friendly chat."

Charles and Camilla shared a new festive photo

Royal fans reacted to the sweet photograph, with one writing in the comments: "Beautiful picture for a great cause." Another said: "Such a beautiful photo with such a beautiful reminder!" while a third added: "Great work age UK and silverline's do all year and especially Christmas [sic]."

Earlier this week, the Prince and Duchess visited Wandsworth Foodbank, part of the Trussell Trust's network. The royal couple, who donated a trolley full of Waitrose Duchy Originals food to the centre, praised volunteers for helping more than 2,500 households referred by social services, schools, GPs and other agencies last year.

Camilla invited children to decorate the Christmas tree

Camilla also invited children supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity to decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House on Wednesday.

She spoke of how the "joy of getting you all back again this year is wonderful".

Last year's event was held by video-link because of the pandemic.

Find out how you can support Age UK and The Silver Line UK and give older people a #BrighterChristmas: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/get-involved/brighter/

