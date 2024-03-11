Princess Kate and Victoria Beckham's favourite family experience is back – and you won't want to miss out

LaplandUK is a favourite with royalty - Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visited the popular festive attraction back in 2022.

Last year, its popularity continued to grow and stars such as Katie Piper, Jessie J, Michael Sheen and David Tennant headed to Berkshire with their families for an unforgettable festive day. Other celebs amongst the million guests who have attended since the attraction opened in 2007 include Tom Hardy, Elton John and the Beckhams.

© Getty Michael Sheen and David Tennant travelled to Berkshire together last December

If you want a chance to experience the immersive theatrical Christmas experience near Ascot - complete with reindeer, elves and of course Santa himself - please mark your diaries. It’s been announced that tickets will be available from 18 March 2024.

LaplandUK’s ticket drop can easily rival Glastonbury’s. Last year, the event saw over 200,000 guests join the virtual waiting room in the hope of getting tickets, which ended up selling in a matter of hours.

So, what makes LaplandUK so special, you may wonder? In an interview with HELLO! last November, co-founders and executive producers of LaplandUK, Mike and Alison Battle explained why families from over 54 different countries come: “Every year the production continues to improve, powered by our commitment to create a believable world.”

© Getty Emma Bunton he husband and her two children are fans of the popular attraction

The couple, alongside their children - who also work in the family business - are incredibly hard at work to make LaplandUK an amazing experience every year, so as many children as possible can enjoy it.

Of future plans, they added: "We have received interest from around the world for the live show and are in the planning stages of opening a second site in the UK.”

© Getty Katherine Jenkins visited LaplandUK last November

Mike and Alison also spoke about their inspiring plans to start a foundation "with the ambition, amongst other things, of placing a stocking on the bed of every child spending Christmas Eve in a UK hospital." They added: "Our hope is that in five years’ time, we will have achieved this mission and expanded our horizons further, fulfilling the Christmas dreams of children all over the world.”

Tickets for LaplandUK will be available for purchase for dates spanning 9th November to 24th December. Prices for tickets will range from £60-£190pp depending on the chosen date, with more premium prices for weekends, and those closer to Christmas Eve.