Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's generous Christmas gift revealed This is so kind!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have given an early Christmas present as it was revealed that the royal couple donated to the first Annual Montecito Car Parade of Lights.

In an article for The Montecito Journal it was said that the pair were among the first to make a donation to the event, which they also sponsored. The event saw residents lining the streets as brightly lit cars passed through the town, while an antique fire engine made up the rear, where a Santa Claus threw sweets out for the children that had gathered to watch.

Meghan was spotted in Montecito earlier on Friday as she enjoyed a solo shopping trip ahead of the festive season.

She kept a low profile dressed in one of her signature Massimo Dutti coats teamed with brown knee-high boots. She accessorised with a camel beanie hat and sunglasses.

The Duchess popped into Pierre Lafond's famous market and deli, which sells fresh food, specialty groceries and organic produce amongst a collection of cards, gifts and house-baked treats.

The Duke and Duchess are currently preparing for their first Christmas celebration now that they're a family-of-four after they welcomed daughter Lilibet back in June.

The couple will be celebrating their first year as a family-of-four

Although we won't know how the Sussexes spend the big day, a past interview with Grazia gives us a good idea of what their celebrations will look like.

The Duchess shared a series of tips with the publication as the founder of lifestyle blog The TIG, all of which make for a surprisingly affordable day come 25 December.

The couple now live in Montecito

When it came to decorating, Meghan advised: "When creating a table-scape, keep it simple and crisp with an all white tablecloth, runner and napkins. Accent with gilded plates and napkin rings and use a stylish set of cutlery. All white flowers placed in the low vases are the perfect centrepiece."

"Traditionally, garland or magnolia branches are used to adorn a stairwell banister or mantle. Take this concept and trim the outline of a mirror or beautiful piece of artwork that is centrally located in your entry hallway or living room."

"Use mint julep cups or Moscow mule mugs as low vases instead of drinking mugs. Fill with savoury herbs or all white florals."

