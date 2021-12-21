Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card 2021 - Lilibet to be seen for the first time? The Sussexes' baby girl is now six months old

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping fans in suspense over when they will release their Christmas card for 2021.

And there has been speculation as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan will take the opportunity to share the first photo of their daughter Lilibet.

Since stepping back from royal duties in March 2020, the Sussexes have continued to share some photos of their eldest son, Archie, two, but they are yet to reveal a photo of their baby daughter, who was born in June.

It's clear that the couple are keen to let their children grow up as private citizens, particularly as they will not carry out a public role in the future.

Several family photos could be seen on Meghan's desk in a special video to mark her 40th birthday in August, with many royal fans guessing that one of them could be Harry holding Lilibet.

It will be the Sussexes' first Christmas as a family-of-four

Last year, the couple released a beautiful drawing based on a family photo taken by Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland. It showed the then family-of-three playing in their garden with their dogs, Guy and Pula, as they celebrated their first Christmas in the US. The adorable Christmas card was shared by one of the Duchess' patronages, animal welfare charity, Mayhew.

The Sussexes could decide to share the first photo of Lilibet in a very similar way to celebrate their first Christmas as a family-of-four at their Montecito home in California.

Harry and Meghan often highlight causes or charities that are close to their hearts with their Christmas cards. In 2019, they shone a light on the work of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which featured Archie front and centre.

