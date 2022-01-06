Exciting news for Prince Harry following family Christmas 2022 has plenty on the horizon for the Sussexes

The Duke of Sussex will no doubt be excited to hear that the Invictus Games The Hague is just 100 days away. The event's official social media accounts shared a countdown video on Thursday, showing a number of competitors preparing for the tournament.

The competition will take place from 16 to 22 April at the Zuiderpark in The Hague. Prince Harry visited the venue in The Netherlands just days after the birth of his first child, Archie, in May 2019.

The Duke, who now lives in the US with wife Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, founded the Invictus Games in 2014 - an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans participate.

It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness.

The first event took place in London and since then has been held in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018.

The Games had been due to take place in The Hague in May 2020 but have been postponed twice due to the pandemic.

In January 2020, Harry also announced that the Invictus Games will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany, for the first time in 2023.

Harry visiting the Zuiderpark in The Hague in 2019

As part of the Sussexes' deal with Netflix, Harry will appear in a docuseries about the Games, as well as serve as executive producer on the show.

Heart of Invictus, made by their Archewell Productions company, will follow the competitors as they prepare for the 2022 games.

Harry and Meghan delighted royal fans last month as they shared the very first photo of daughter Lilibet as part of their 2021 Christmas card.

