Princess Anne quietly returns to work and she was joined by a special guest

The Princess Royal returned to work on Thursday, making her the first British royal to have an official engagement in 2022.

The Queen's daughter, 71, attended the Oxford Farming Conference via a video call in her role as Honorary President, according to the Court Circular, and she was also joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Princess Anne often tops the list for the hardest working royal, and she carries out hundreds of engagements each year for some of the 300 charities and organisations she's involved with.

The royals have been enjoying the Christmas break at their respective residences, with the Queen celebrating at Windsor Castle with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Unfortunately, it's unlikely that Princess Anne was able to join her mother and older brother at the Berkshire palace as Sir Timothy tested positive for COVID-19 just days before Christmas.

The retired Royal Navy officer, 66, isolated at the couple's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. It's not known if the Princess was able to meet with her family following the end of her husband's isolation period.

Sir Timothy and Princess Anne pictured in July 2021

Anne has two children from her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips – Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall – as well as five grandchildren. Her eldest granddaughter, Savannah Phillips, celebrated her 11th birthday on 29 December.

Meanwhile, Zara and her husband Mike Tindall welcomed their third child, Lucas, last March, making him a first grandson for Princess Anne. She is also grandmother to Isla Phillips, and Mia and Lena Tindall.

Anne married Sir Timothy on 12 December 1992 at Crathie Parish Church in Ballater, near Balmoral.

