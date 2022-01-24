The Queen's Guard make fans emotional with touching tribute to Meat Loaf

The Queen's Guard left fans in awe as they played a very touching tribute to late singer Meat Loaf. A video posted on Twitter showed the royal troops performing the rocker's – real name Michael Lee Aday – hit track, I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That).

Members of the public gathered outside Buckingham Palace's gates to stop and listen to the band play the Grammy award-winning song on a grey London day. Spectators and social media users alike were clearly moved by the performance as they took to Twitter to leave comments.

"This has made me feel a bit weepy," one fan replied, while another agreed: "Me too. Brass bands seem to often have that effect on me. Red eyes for the rest of the day!" Another echoed: "Well that escalated… I'm in tears. What a beautiful tribute."

"A Scottish friend of mine showed this to me last night on messenger," wrote another follower. "I got goosebumps and teary eyes by watching it. What a beautiful tribute to one of the biggest legends in rock music history."

Another royal watcher replied: "Love that our armed forces can do this to honour the man, entertain tourists and still be ready to protect HM as well as us at a moment's notice! As musicians you know they like variety - this is great!"

Meat Loaf sadly passed away last week, with his family announcing the singer's death in a statement. His wife Deborah was by his side, while his two daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends had been with him in the 24 hours leading to his passing.

The statement continued: "His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World. Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top ten selling albums of all time.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… don't ever stop rocking!"

