The Queen's niece Lady Sarah Chatto celebrates special family occasion

The Queen's niece, Lady Sarah Chatto, had a reason to celebrate with her husband, Daniel, and their family on Saturday.

The couple's youngest son, Arthur Chatto, turned 23 on 5 February. Back in 2020, it was revealed on his now defunct-Instagram account that he had landed a personal trainer job.

Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel also have an older son, Samuel, 25, and both he and Arthur attended Eton College and the University of Edinburgh.

While they lead fairly private lives, Sam and Arthur have in the past attended public events with the royal family, including Christmas at Sandringham and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.

Sam, who was born in 1996, is Princess Margaret's eldest grandchild. The Queen's younger sister passed away in 2002 at the age of 71.

Arthur attending Harry and Meghan's wedding with mum Lady Sarah Chatto

Arthur was a page of honour to his great-aunt, the Queen, from 2009 to 2015.

The brothers are 29th and 30th in line to the throne respectively behind their mother and their cousins, Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

Sam and Arthur attending the Queen's Christmas lunch in 2014

Lady Sarah Chatto, tied the knot with the British artist and former actor, Daniel, on 14 July 1994 at St Stephen's, Walbrook, in the City of London.

Zara Tindall (then Phillips) was one of Lady Sarah's bridesmaids, and the Queen, Prince Edward and his future wife Sophie, and Princess Diana were among the guests at the nuptials.

The Queen has remained close to Lady Sarah Chatto and her older brother, David Armstrong-Jones throughout the years.

