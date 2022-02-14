Kate Middleton celebrates baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated incredible baby news on the eve of Valentine's Day after it was revealed that her former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley (neé Deacon), has welcomed her second child with husband Adam Alexander Priestley.

MORE: Kate Middleton gives personal insight into her childhood during CBeebies appearance

Rebecca, who married Adam in 2017, gave birth to a son, whom they have named Patrick Michael Walter Priestley, but will be known as Paddy. Whilst the news was announced on Sunday, Paddy was born on 27 January.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall gives his verdict on Kate receiving Harry's rugby patronage

This is the couple's second son. Back in 2019, they welcomed their firstborn, who they honoured with a very regal name - William Michael Alexander, but is known as Billy.

READ: Mike Tindall wanted to tease Kate Middleton in royal family WhatsApp group

RELATED: The Queen reacts to Kate Middleton's children's book reading

Rebecca was employed as Kate's former private secretary from 2012 to 2017. She worked for the royal family for a total of ten years, before stepping down two summers ago.

Rebecca and Adam attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Rebecca was considered the Duchess' right-hand woman. Her duties included organising official programmes and engagements, and ensuring Kate was briefed on who she would meet. She also travelled all over the world with the Cambridges, joining them on tours to Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Prior to joining William and Kate's team, Rebecca worked for Prince Harry's charity Sentebale.

Around the same time that she announced her resignation in spring 2017, Rebecca tied the knot with Adam in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, an exclusive venue only available to those with a direct link to the royal family. The bride wore a beautiful cowl-necked wedding gown with her hair swept back in an elegant up-do.

Rebecca worked for Kate until 2017

A few months after she quit, Rebecca returned to the palace in October 2017 to be awarded the Royal Victorian Order at a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony. The honour, which was presented to her by Prince William, is for people who have served Her Majesty or the monarchy personally.

She set up her own company upon leaving the royal household. A listing filed by Companies House in 2017 showed Rebecca registered her own private company, RAP Consulting and Communications. The nature of the business falls under "public relations and communications activities" and the office is based in Fitzrovia, central London. Rebecca is listed as the director and "person with significant control", meaning she holds 75 per cent or more of the shares and voting rights in the company. She also has the right to appoint or remove a majority of the board of directors of the company, while her husband Adam is listed as the company director.