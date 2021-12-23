The Queen's first Christmas guests revealed after last minute change Her Majesty will be celebrating the occasion in Windsor this year

The Queen will be joined by a handful of family members this Christmas, it has been confirmed. A spokesperson for Clarence House announced that her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall will be among the guests this year.

The royal couple will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle as the Queen marks the first Christmas without her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April.

Her Majesty traditionally hosts her family at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk over the holidays, and they are watched by crowds as they attend church on Christmas Day.

However, the Queen and Prince Philip spent their first Christmas in Windsor in 33 years last year due to the pandemic. It's understood that this year's decision was taken as a "precautionary" measure amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The monarch also cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle, where she was set to host members of the extended family. At the time, royal sources stated that while there is "regret that it is cancelled, there is a belief that it is the right thing to do for all concerned."

Prince Charles and Camilla will join the Queen on Christmas day

Traditionally the gathering takes place at Buckingham Palace, but the monarch had instead organised for the family catch-up to be held at Windsor Castle as her London residence is undergoing renovation works.

Meanwhile, for Christmas last year, Prince Charles and Camilla stayed at their Gloucester home, Highgrove House, while the Cambridges spent Christmas at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall. It has not yet been confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas.

