Prince Louis of Luxembourg and Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue call off engagement The couple had been due to marry this year

Prince Louis of Luxembourg and Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue have called off their engagement, the couple confirmed in a magazine interview.

The pair, who announced their engagement in April 2021, told French publication, Point de Vue, that they have decided to end their romantic relationship but will remain friends.

Prince Louis, 35, and Parisian lawyer Scarlett-Lauren, 30, had been due to tie the knot this year, with the Grand Ducal court sharing some official images at the time of their engagement.

The prince popped the question in the south west of France during a road trip between Lourdes and Biarritz – but Louis was forced to propose not once but twice!

"We went through a village with an absolutely incredible view over the Pyrenees. There was a small church standing alone," Prince Louis told Point De Vue at the time.

He added: "I remember the sunset, it was very beautiful. We went into the church and I got down on one knee. I told Scarlett: 'Don't be scared!' I asked her... But I actually had to ask twice!

"In the emotion of the moment, she forgot to say 'yes'. I had to ask her hand in marriage a second time to get the - yes!"

Prince Louis and Scarlett-Lauren announced their engagement last April

Louis is the third son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg.

He was previously married to Tessy Antony, now known as Tessy Antony de Nassau, whom he shares two sons with, Prince Gabriel, 15, and Prince Noah, 14. The couple finalised their divorce in 2019 and Tessy has since gone on to wed Swiss businessman Frank Floessel in July 2021 and the couple welcomed their first child together a month later.

Prince Louis renounced his succession rights and those of his children upon his marriage to Tessy.

