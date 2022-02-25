Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston are all smiles during London date night The couple tied the knot in Windsor in 2019

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband, Thomas Kingston, were all smiles as they enjoyed a date night in London on Thursday.

The daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, 40, looked elegant for her evening outing in a black velvet coat and statement gold earrings, as the couple waited for a taxi following dinner at La Loma. Meanwhile, financier Thomas looked smart in a navy suit with a black overcoat and a grey scarf.

WATCH: Highlights from Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston's wedding

Lady Gabriella and Thomas tied the knot at St George's Chapel on 18 May 2019, with the bride wearing a stunning gown by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria and the Kent City of London Tiara – once worn by her grandmother, Princess Marina of Kent.

Guests at the wedding included several members of the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Harry, Princess Anne and Sarah, Duchess of York. The Duchess of Cambridge's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her sibling, Pippa, were also in attendance.

Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston enjoyed a night out in London

Credit: Blitz Pictures

Lady Gabriella Marina Alexandra Ophelia Windsor was born on 23 April 1981 at St Mary's Hospital in London. She studied Comparative Literature and Social Anthropology at Brown and Oxford universities and is currently a freelance writer and consultant, as well as a board director of the Playing for Change Foundation, a global music and arts education non-profit organisation.

In 2020, she also made her singer-songwriter debut when she released her first singles to raise funds and awareness for the Playing for Change Foundation.

Her older brother is Lord Frederick Windsor, 42, who is married to actress Sophie Winkleman – the half-sister of TV presenter Claudia. Lady Gabriella is currently 56th in line to the throne, behind her niece Isabella Windsor.

