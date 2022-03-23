Princess Eugenie shares beautiful photo of son August as she marks her birthday Princess Eugenie marked her birthday on Wednesday

Princess Eugenie marked her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, and she did so with a beautiful day out with her husband Jack Brooksbank and son August.

The royal shared a beautiful photo of the family-of-three walking hand-in-hand through a park as a setting sun created the perfect backdrop through the wintery trees. Eugenie looked super stylish in a gorgeous floral dress and white trainers, while her husband wore a green hooded jumper, a pair of jeans and black converse trainers. His striped top peeked out from underneath his jumper, which appeared to match August's striped trousers.

The tot also wore an orange jumper on as the family walked slightly off the path and into the mud.

"What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys," the royal mum lovingly wrote. "Thank you Xx."

Fans fell in love with the sweet snap, as one said: "Happy birthday, this is such a sweet photo," and a second posted: "Beautiful picture for your birthday. God bless you and your family."

A third added: "First steps, happy birthday," while many more shared birthday wishes for the 32-year-old.

The family walked through the park on Eugenie's special day

August celebrated his first birthday last month, and to mark the occasion, Eugenie shared some never-before-seen photos of her young son.

The photos came from a ski trip that the family went on and she shared an adorable shot of the tot at a baby group with a sticker of his name on his back

"Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!" she wrote in the caption, alongside a string of blue heart emojis.

August turned one earlier this year

Eugenie last shared an update on the social media site on 1 January, sharing her highlights and heartache from 2021.

While Eugenie and her husband of nearly four years, welcomed baby August in February last year, the Princess also mourned the loss of her grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, and her father-in-law, George Brooksbank.

She wrote: "Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021. A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts."

