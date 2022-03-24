The Queen's all smiles as she dons spring floral dress for palace viewing Her Majesty hopes to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service on Tuesday

The Queen was in her element on Wednesday as she was all smiles during an at-home viewing of handcrafted artefacts which took place at Windsor.

READ: Will the Queen's ill-health prevent her from attending Prince Philip's memorial?

Her Majesty looked incredible for the audience, as she sported a silk spring day dress covered in flowers and completed the look with her favourite three-string pearl necklace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royal family attending the Commonwealth Day service 2022 without the Queen

Despite the need for her walking stick, which the Queen confessed she uses because of her mobility problems, she looked wonderful as she complimented her spring-inspired look with her trademark black patent Launer handbag and enjoyed viewing the trinkets through gold half-moon glasses.

MORE: 6 surprising items the Queen sells at royal residences: From dish soap to dog cologne

READ: The Queen reveals fun home feature her great-grandchildren will love

The look was accessorised with a sentimental brooch. The piece, which is a gem-studded flower basket, is set with diamonds, sapphires, rubies and emeralds and was given to Her Majesty by her parents in 1948 to mark the birth of her first child, Prince Charles.

The Queen was said to have particularly enjoyed the visit and viewed the pieces in the white drawing room in Windsor castle.

Her Majesty picked up some of the tiny, enamelled boxes to inspect them which included intricately decorated coffee cups and saucers and enamelled boxes.

The Queen admiring some trinkets brought to her home at Windsor Castle

She also viewed some exciting Platinum Jubilee pieces which are dark blue and painted with platinum flowers of the realm.

The monarch also enjoyed a demonstration of traditional enamelling and gilding by hand by master artisans from the comfort of her royal residence.

Susan Jones who, along with fellow master artisan Susan Shakespeare, performed the demonstrations for the Queen, said: “The experience was truly, truly wonderful and one that not many have had and I’m still a bit in shock.

The Queen shaking hands with guests at Windsor Castle

“We were so nervous, but Her Majesty’s nature made us feel so relaxed. It was absolutely amazing.” Also in attendance was Princess Alexandra’s granddaughter Zenouska Mowatt, who is head of marketing at Halcyon Days.

The Queen Mother was an avid fan of the firm’s creations, and first commissioned an enamel box in 1970 of her London home Clarence House and went on to issue the company’s first Royal Warrant in 1972.

A close up of a piece from the new Platinum Jubilee collection

The Queen was due to visit the Halcyon Days factory in Staffordshire in 2020 for their own Platinum Jubilee of 70 years, but plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Peter Harper, owner of the firm, and Pamela Harper, chairman and chief executive, talked the Queen through the pieces.

Mrs Harper described the event as a “great privilege”, saying afterwards: “We are deeply honoured and the experience was simply fabulous.”

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.