The Queen shares touching message of thanks after Prince Philip's memorial service Her Majesty attended the event on Tuesday

The Queen has released a touching message of thanks to everyone who has taken part in her tree-planting campaign to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. The monarch, who attended Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday, said that she was "deeply touched" by the public's efforts.

"As the planting season draws to a close, I send my sincere thanks to everyone across the country who has planted a tree to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," the Queen, 95, wrote in a statement.

"I am deeply touched that so many community groups, schools, families and individuals have made their own unique contributions to the Green Canopy initiative. I hope your Jubilee trees flourish and grow for many years to come, for future generations to enjoy."

More than a million trees have been planted in the monarch's name as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative, which spans over two official tree-planting seasons. The first ran from October to March, with Thursday marking the end of the first season.

The Queen launched the tree-planting campaign with Prince Charles last year

The Queen's daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, honoured the day by planting an elm tree in the garden of Buckingham Palace. Sophie was joined by children from Grange Park Primary School in Telford, Shropshire.

The pupils were presented with special commemorative Jubilee coins from the Royal Mint, to mark the successful completion of their QGC RFS Junior Forester Award.

Thousands of families, schools and community groups have planted Jubilee trees across the UK to create a canopy of green in tribute to the monarch's 70 years of service to the nation. The Queen herself has planted more than 1,500 trees across the world during her reign.

Tree planting will commence again in October 2022 until the end of the Jubilee year.

