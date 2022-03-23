Matthew Moore
Princess Eugenie has marked her birthday and mum Sarah Ferguson revealed a sweet tribute to her daughter at her home
Princess Eugenie marked her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, and mum Sarah Ferguson had the sweetest tribute to her youngest daughter.
READ: What royal engagement ring stones really mean: Princess Anne, Kate Middleton and more
The Duchess revealed that she had an adorable black-and-white photo of Eugenie at her home, as she shared a silver ornament that housed a photo of the royal as a child riding a horse. The name 'Eugenie' was engraved on the ornament, as Sarah shared a sweet tribute to her daughter. "Happy birthday my little Eugie," she wrote. "You make every day the best with your golden heart."
WATCH: Sarah Ferguson makes beautiful remarks about grandson August
Her followers loved the sweet tribute, as one wrote: "Gosh I remember giving you flowers the day you took her home from hospital. Happiest of birthdays Eugenie."
READ: Sarah Ferguson inundated with support after sharing emotional update
MORE: Sarah, Duchess of York meets Ukrainian refugees in Poland during heartbreaking visit
A second added: "Happy Birthday to your daughter. Hope she has a very happy day filled with love and laughter and lots of cake."
A third penned: "Kind and classy lovely like her parents," and a fourth posted: "She is a totally gorgeous young lady."
Sarah had a sweet tribute to her daughter
Eugenie marked her birthday by enjoying a day at the park with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and son, August.
The royal shared a beautiful photo of the family-of-three walking hand-in-hand through a park as a setting sun created the perfect backdrop through the wintery trees.
READ: Sarah Ferguson releases heartbreaking message amid Ukraine invasion
MORE: Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled
Eugenie looked super stylish in a gorgeous floral dress and white trainers, while her husband wore a green hooded jumper, a pair of jeans and black converse trainers.
His striped top peeked out from underneath his jumper, which appeared to match August's striped trousers.
The royals have a strong bond
The tot also wore an orange jumper in the picture which showed the family walking slightly off the path and into the mud.
"What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys," the royal mum lovingly wrote. "Thank you Xx."
PHOTOS: Royal in-laws: Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson and more eventful first meetings
MORE: Sarah Ferguson inundated with fan support after candid online video
Fans fell in love with the sweet snap, as one said: "Happy birthday, this is such a sweet photo," and a second posted: "Beautiful picture for your birthday. God bless you and your family."
A third added: "First steps, happy birthday," while many more shared birthday wishes for the 32-year-old.
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.