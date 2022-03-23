Sarah Ferguson has the sweetest photo of Princess Eugenie at her home Princess Eugenie marked her birthday on Wednesday

Princess Eugenie marked her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, and mum Sarah Ferguson had the sweetest tribute to her youngest daughter.

The Duchess revealed that she had an adorable black-and-white photo of Eugenie at her home, as she shared a silver ornament that housed a photo of the royal as a child riding a horse. The name 'Eugenie' was engraved on the ornament, as Sarah shared a sweet tribute to her daughter. "Happy birthday my little Eugie," she wrote. "You make every day the best with your golden heart."

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson makes beautiful remarks about grandson August

Her followers loved the sweet tribute, as one wrote: "Gosh I remember giving you flowers the day you took her home from hospital. Happiest of birthdays Eugenie."

A second added: "Happy Birthday to your daughter. Hope she has a very happy day filled with love and laughter and lots of cake."

A third penned: "Kind and classy lovely like her parents," and a fourth posted: "She is a totally gorgeous young lady."

Sarah had a sweet tribute to her daughter

Eugenie marked her birthday by enjoying a day at the park with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and son, August.

The royal shared a beautiful photo of the family-of-three walking hand-in-hand through a park as a setting sun created the perfect backdrop through the wintery trees.

Eugenie looked super stylish in a gorgeous floral dress and white trainers, while her husband wore a green hooded jumper, a pair of jeans and black converse trainers.

His striped top peeked out from underneath his jumper, which appeared to match August's striped trousers.

The royals have a strong bond

The tot also wore an orange jumper in the picture which showed the family walking slightly off the path and into the mud.

"What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys," the royal mum lovingly wrote. "Thank you Xx."

Fans fell in love with the sweet snap, as one said: "Happy birthday, this is such a sweet photo," and a second posted: "Beautiful picture for your birthday. God bless you and your family."

A third added: "First steps, happy birthday," while many more shared birthday wishes for the 32-year-old.

