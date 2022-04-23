Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla send special birthday message to Prince Louis The royal couple had a special message for the Prince

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall sent Prince Louis a special message in aid of his fourth birthday which he celebrated on Saturday.

Taking to their official social media accounts, Charles and Camilla reposted a stunning collection of images of the birthday boy playing on a beach that were taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

They accompanied the photo with this message: "Happy 4th Birthday Prince Louis," with a birthday cake and balloon emoji.

Royal fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the sweet post. One follower wrote: "Prince Louis is all grown up and is such a cute boy, happy birthday to him."

Happy 4th Birthday to Prince Louis! 🎂🎈@KensingtonRoyal https://t.co/CDFqo0HLDL — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 23, 2022

Charles and Camilla took to Twitter to share the update

A second penned: "Prince Louis looks remarkably mature and lovely!" Another royal fan wrote: "A very happy birthday cute and beautiful prince and God bless the Royal family."

The joyful photos were taken by avid photographer Kate, who shared the snaps alongside her husband Prince William on their joint Instagram account on Friday and Saturday.

In the photos, Louis looked cuter than ever as he donned a grey woolen jumper with three stars on the front, under the jumper he wore a checked collared shirt and the outfit was completed with turquoise shorts.

Louis looked rather sportsmanlike © The Duchess of Cambridge

On Saturday, William and Kate shared a close-up smiley snap of Louis as well as a happy snap of the four-year-old holding an orange cricket ball.

Captioning the photo the royal couple wrote: "Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages for Prince Louis today! [Photography] The Duchess." Fans couldn't get enough of the candid photos and replied with their birthday messages for the Prince.

One fan wrote: "Aw I love these pictures! Look at his big smile. I hope he is having a super fun day surrounded by his loved ones."

A second penned: "What a handsome young lad little ball of energy, Happiest Birthday Prince Louis."

