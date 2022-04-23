The Queen looks so regal as she's pictured in great company during birthday weekend Her Majesty celebrated her 96th birthday this week

The Queen has had an eventful week, as the monarch marked her 96th birthday on Thursday, and on Saturday she was snapped with a close friend.

Her Majesty was seen out and about with her racing manager, John Warren, who took over the role from his father-in-law, Henry Herbert, 7th Earl of Carnarvon, after his death in 2001. The pair were seen driving around Norfolk in a green Range Rover, with John at the wheel, and the Queen looked so regal.

The monarch wore a striking pair of sunglasses and a floral headscarf with a beautiful leaf pattern adorning it. She went for minimal makeup, but did have some bold pink lipstick.

One snap captured more of her stunning headscarf after she pulled it down, highlighting the beautiful tulip design that covered it, alongside some butterflies.

The royal was snapped in a similar look on Thursday as a bodyguard drove her around her Norfolk estate, and she wore her sunglasses and the same shade of lipstick.

The Queen looked so elegant with the look.

The Queen is poignantly staying at Wood Farm, the modest cottage which her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, made his retirement base in his final years.

The royal couple spent many happy weekends there together over the years and the Queen will no doubt spend time reflecting on treasured memories.

A beautiful photo of the royal was shared ahead of her big day, which showed her holding the reins of two of her beloved Fell ponies and enjoying the Spring sunshine.

The Queen is close friends with John Warren.

Her Majesty was pictured in the grounds of Windsor Castle last month alongside her home-bred ponies Bybeck Nightingale, on her left, and Bybeck Katie, on her right, in a photograph by Henry Dallal, commissioned by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Both horses will appear in the Show's spectacular Platinum Jubilee Celebration: A Gallop Through History next month, with members of the royal family tipped to appear on horseback during the evening performances.

A Gallop through History will showcase more than 500 horses from across the globe with more than 1,000 performers taking the audience on a journey from Elizabeth to the Queen.

