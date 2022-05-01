Sarah Ferguson's statement shoes with cryptic message will make you do a double-take The Duchess of York's shoes had a secret message we almost missed

Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, stepped out on Friday night to attend an event at private member's club Oswalds in London's affluent Mayfair - and her striking outfit has surprised royal fans.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the 62-year-old royal rocked a military-style jacket in a daring red hue, layered over a figure-flattering black slip dress. Accessorising to the nines with a Mini Vanity Filigree Caviar Bag from Chanel and layers of delicate gold jewellery, Sarah was a vision of style for the elegant evening out.

Yet it was the royal's choice of footwear that seriously got royal fans talking. The mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie donned a pair of navy velvet loafers, handmade by Del Toro X Rotten Roach.

The £380 slippers bore a cryptic message embroidered across the toe that read: "Never complain" and "Never explain".

The Duchess of York donned the statement shoes for her night in Mayfair

Fashion-forward fans were quick to react to the royal's statement footwear, flooding the comments on fan Instagram account @royalfashionpolice.

"Full marks for sense of humour though with the shoes!" wrote one, as another penned: "Oh my god those shoes are EVERYTHING."

"I love the shoes, they are so cheeky," a third fan quipped.

Sarah's style statement comes just after the royal shared a photo of The Queen to mark her birthday. The Duchess wrote: "Happy Birthday Your Majesty. What an amazing day of celebrations for the most inspirational Head of State, leader, Wife, Mother, Granny, Great Granny and Mother in Law."

Sarah pictured attending Dame Joan Collins 88th birthday at Claridges

The monarch looked radiant in the photo that Sarah shared, wearing a pink overcoat and matching hat that carried a lace design. Fans were amazed by Sarah's loving tribute, and they were quick to share well-wishes with the Queen and praise the author for her post.

One said: "Wonderful photo!! @sarahferguson15," while a second posted: "Blessed and Happy Birthday to the Icon Queen, most beautiful photo Duchess blessings to all."

A third shared: "Beautiful!!! Such an icon… you are so blessed to know her," and a fourth added: "Elizabeth is from a generation that is long gone she is most definitely a woman to be admired, happy birthday Elizabeth."

