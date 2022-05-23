Kate Middleton's sweet reason for carrying her bag in her left hand revealed The Duchess of Cambridge doesn't do anything by chance...

The Duchess of Cambridge is often out on public engagements, and is almost always seen carrying her bag in her left hand. If you haven't noticed it before, we bet it will be all you see when you next get a glance at the Duchess.

Whether it be a classic clutch or dainty purse, Kate is usually seen carrying a bag in her left hand at royal events, despite being right-handed.

She isn't the only one either; back when the Duchess of Sussex was a senior working member of the royal family, she too would often be spotted carrying her purse in her left hand, despite also being right-handed.

Well, wonder no more because according to etiquette expert Myka Meier, there is a simple explanation behind it, and it's all to do with greetings.

Attending the many functions that she does as a royal, Kate holds her bag in her left hand so that she can keep her right hand free to greet and shake hands with guests.

The Duchess of Cambridge often carries her bag in her left hand

Sharing the reason on her Instagram account alongside a photo of the late Princess Diana setting the example, Myka wrote in 2019: "Royal Etiquette Hack: When entering a room or event, handbags or briefcases are held in the LEFT hand so that your right hand stays open to meet, greet and shake hands! Prince Charles does this too!"

Princess Diana, pictured in 1995, would hold her bag in her left hand

Unfortunately, the royals were unable to shake hands with those they have met during the coronavirus pandemic, with the likes of Prince Charles taking to greeting people with a Namaste instead.

