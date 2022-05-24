The Queen's touching family tribute at Chelsea Flower Show went largely unseen The monarch was in high spirits at the 2022 event

The Queen was in high spirits as she attended the 2022 Chelsea Flower Show – one of her favourite calendar events.

MORE: The Queen uses buggy at Chelsea Flower Show during appearance with family - best pictures

The 96-year-old opted to be escorted around the event in a buggy given her ongoing mobility issues.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate curtseys to The Queen at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show

But that didn't lessen her enjoyment. The Queen was clearly in high spirits at the show, visibly beaming upon her arrival and smiling to delighted onlookers.

READ: The Queen's rare candid moment with bride at royal wedding will melt your heart

MORE: 25 times the royals showed off their dance moves

She was dressed in a pretty coral pink ensemble and white gloves, with a three-strand pearl necklace to compliment her outfit.

The Queen was in high spirits at the event

But there was another very significant accessory – a beautiful Cartier brooch with a poignant family connection.

READ: The Queen cycles around Sandringham in incredible wartime family photo

MORE: Inside the Queen's private sitting room at Windsor Castle as Angela Kelly moves in

Her Royal Highness received the brooch from her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth - on the occasion of her 19th birthday in 1945. It depicts a spray of two flowers: one made of pink sapphires with a row of rubies surrounding a central diamond, and one of blue sapphires with a diamond centre.

She wore a brooch gifted to her by her late parents

The Queen's visit to the Flower Show was significant; the horticultural event had to been cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic. And she was in good company as she toured the gardens.

READ: Inside the Queen's home at Windsor Castle

MORE: 16 spectacular royal living rooms

Also in attendance was her youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie Wessex, as was her granddaughter Princess Beatrice, who was joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince Edward and Sophie were also at the Flower Show

It's an exciting time for Her Majesty. Next week, the country will come together to mark her Platinum Jubilee with a series of events lined up in celebratio0n of her reign.

One of the main events of the bank holiday weekend is the epic Platinum Party at the Palace concert, taking place on Saturday 4 June.

Princess Beatrice was joined by her husband, Edoardo

Among the international superstars taking part are Queen + Adam Lambert – who will open the concert – Alicia Keys, Ella Eyre, Craig David, George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala, and Diversity, plus a special pre-recorded performance from Elton John.

Brian May, who famously appeared on the palace roof at the Golden Jubilee Concert in 2002, said: "Twenty years after playing The Queen's glorious Golden Jubilee we're very happy to be invited again. Then there was a moment when I wondered… after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well… you will see!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.