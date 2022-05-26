Is Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland joining the Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to arrive in the UK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next week, but will they be accompanied by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland?

Social worker Doria, who is also based in California, is a doting grandmother to Harry and Meghan's children Archie, three, and Lili, who turns one in a few days.

Doria stayed with Harry and Meghan for the first few weeks in Windsor after Archie was born and has also previously been pictured playing with the youngster at the Sussexes' home in Montecito. So it wouldn't be a total surprise if Doria, 65, also joined the family on their transatlantic trip to London to help with baby-sitting duties.

Moreover, Doria has also attended official engagements and has likely been invited to join the royal family at the Jubilee celebrations.

She memorably supported her daughter Meghan at the launch of the Together cookbook at Kensington Palace in September 2018, and was spotted at the closing ceremony of the Toronto Invictus Games the year before when Meghan and Harry were quietly dating.

Doria joined Harry and Meghan at the Together cookbook launch in 2018

It's not yet known which Jubilee events the Sussexes are taking part in but they will most likely attend the Queen's main birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, on Thursday 2 June.

While they won't be appearing on the balcony, they may still be part of the carriage procession down the Mall. If Archie and Lili do not ride in the carriages given their ages, they could watch their parents from the Buckingham Palace windows like other young royals have done in the past – under Doria's watchful eye.

The mother-of-the-bride pictured at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Another event that Doria may attend over the Jubilee weekend is the royal pageant and big luncheon on Sunday 5 June, which many wider members of the royal family are expected to attend.

While Doria lives around a one-and-a-half-hour drive from the Sussexes, in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, she is said to have her own guest house at the Sussexes' Montecito property with two bedrooms and two bathrooms – plenty of space for the doting grandmother to rest after all that high-energy playing with her grandkids.

