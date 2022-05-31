Sharnaz Shahid
Tom Hanks left stunned after the Queen revealed her favourite cocktail during a special event for former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama
Tom Hanks has shared details of his memorable meeting with the Queen back in 2011, admitting he prepared his questions in advance.
MORE: The Queen's daily diet revealed: what the monarch eats for breakfast, lunch, tea and dinner
Appearing on Monday's The One Show, the Hollywood star was quizzed about meeting Her Majesty at a special dinner held in honour of former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.
WATCH: The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee
"Big week for us in the UK as you'll probably know it's the Platinum Jubilee celebrations," host Emma Willis asked the Castaway actor. "Tom, I believe you have actually had dinner with the Queen?"
MORE: The Royal Jubilee cocktail to toast Queen Elizabeth over the bank holiday weekend
RELATED: Host a Jubilee party like Prince William and Kate Middleton
"I was dressed up very nicely," remembered Tom. "The chit chat with the Queen is something you've got to get ready for. I knew I was going to be sat next to her and so I wanted to be able to talk about things that were of importance but not presumptuous.
"Then out of the corner of my eye, I just saw this white-gloved hand put between me and Her Majesty this glass of water. But it wasn't in a water glass."
Upon seeing the clear liquid, the American star "dared" to ask: "What is Your Majesty’s cocktail of choice?" To which, the royal replied: "Ooh, martini!"
Tom Hanks with the Queen in 2011
Tom, who is soon set to star in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, then shared: "She had the one, that's what she nursed throughout the course of the night. I think, well, she's had a wonderful reign so maybe if I were to polish up my game a bit I'll start to drink martinis."
JUBILEE FUN: Best Queen's Jubilee hampers to celebrate in style
It's no surprise that the monarch loves a martini. In the Channel 5 documentary, Inside Sandringham: Holidaying With The Queen, royal expert Ingrid Seward said: "I think the queen likes a Martini, other people would rather have Champagne."
The Queen is known to enjoy a tipple, particularly, the 'Zaza' cocktail – otherwise known as a Gin and Dubonnet. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for the royal family for 15 years, the glamorous French aperitif is her absolute "favourite drink".
There is a sweet tradition behind her choice of tipple, since the drink is said to have been a favourite of the Queen Mother's, too.
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.