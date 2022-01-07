Kate Middleton's Pop-Up Shop: 40 of Duchess Kate's go-to brands as she turns 40

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A big Happy Birthday is in order for the Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on 9 January!

We've been wondering what sweet gifts the royal may have received on her special day - and if Prince William has been shopping at some of her favourite brands.

RELATED: Exclusive look at why Duchess Kate is more confident than ever

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Duchess Kate's epic milestones over the years

So in honour of Kate, who loves her designer and her high street pieces, we've created a pop-up shop of her favourite fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands for you to browse - in case you want to treat yourself just like a royal would...

Pop-up shop 1: Kate Middleton's go-to fashion brands

Boden

The Duchess loves to wear British staple Boden - from its chic and sweet cardigans to floaty summer dresses and pretty pussy-bow blouses. Princess Charlotte often wears the brand, too!

Marks & Spencer

Who can forget Kate's sell-out pink trouser suit from M&S? Or her ultra-popular bargain trainers? The royal loves championing the British high street in her Marks & Spencer favourites.

STYLE 101: Everything you need to know about Duchess Kate's style

Ghost

The Duchess of Cambridge has sparked a sell-out on the Ghost website on many an occasion, and she has a number of pretty dresses from the collection. In 2021, to celebrate her 10th anniversary with Prince William, Kate chose a blue floral number from Ghost to pose for a smiling portrait - proving her love for the brand.

L.K.Bennett

This is a brand that goes way back for Kate, who has worn L.K.Bennett ever since her early days as a member of the royal family. There was a time when she wouldn't be seen without her pale beige heels from the brand - these days, she prefers its timeless dresses.

Whistles

Another British classic, Kate favours the chic staples at Whistles, too. In May 2021, she proved her timeless style by rewearing a Whistles blouse dating back to 2008 - which she in fact wore for her 2010 engagement photos, taken by Mario Testino at St James' Palace.

Alexander McQueen

There's no doubt that Kate has a special relationship with her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen - and she has continued to wear luxurious pieces from the fashion house ever since her royal wedding day. Her signature favourites include military-inspired pieces, tailored coats and custom gowns.

Alessandra Rich

One of Kate's newer favourite luxury brands, Alessandra Rich was responsible for Kate's collared polka dot dress which reminded many of Princess Diana's 80s style. The Italian designer has since revealed that the Princess of Wales is one of her main inspirations, telling Tatler: "I'm drawn to history's polite rebels, such as Princess Diana, and I want to embody that spirit in the Alessandra Rich woman."

Emilia Wickstead

The Duchess is also fond of Emilia Wickstead's elegant dresses - in fact, she loves them so much that she often buys the same style in different colour ways.

Aspinal of London

Kate loves her handbags, too! Aspinal of London is one of the mid-luxury brands she favours - she owns two 'Mayfair' box bags and often carries her favourite clutch from Aspinal, too.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Aspinal bag is on sale and yes, we're extremely tempted too

& Other Stories

Kate has begun shopping at high street favourite & Other Stories in recent years - her go-to 'mom' jeans are from the brand, as well as a gorgeous floral dress she wore at the Chelsea Flower Show back in 2019.

Pop-up shop 2: Kate Middleton's go-to footwear brands

Gianvito Rossi

Gianvito Rossi is arguably Kate's favourite brand for classic heels - the Italian shoes are known to be extremely comfortable. She owns a number of pairs of the 105 pumps, as well as the 'Piper' style which features a block heel.

Superga

For many years, Superga was Kate's only casual trainer brand of choice - all the more poignant since the exact style she wears was also sported by Princess Diana.

SHOP SUPERGA

MORE: Duchess Kate's favourite footwear revealed

Castañer

Wedge espadrilles are the Duchess' favourite way to dress up an outfit in the summer - and her favourite brand, just like the Duchess of Sussex, is Castañer.

Jimmy Choo

Kate is a fan of her Choos, too! Most memorably, she owns a number of sparkly pairs which she often wears on the red carpet.

Penelope Chilvers

The Duchess has never strayed from her trusty Penelope Chilvers boots, often worn for outdoor engagements. Kate has been pictured wearing her tasseled leather boots since 2004!

Chloé

The Duchess of Cambridge loves her See by Chloé hiker boots, too, which she loves pairing with her skinny jeans.

Veja

Though she was loyal to her Supergas for a long time, Kate added a new pair of fashion trainers to her collection in 2021 - her Vejas. The eco-friendly sneakers are also loved by Duchess Meghan.

MORE: 13 times the Duchess of Cambridge showed off her enviable trainer collection

Russell & Bromley

Another classic British brand that Kate loves to support, she owns everything from loafers to flats and espadrilles from Russell & Bromley.

Stuart Weitzman

Like other royals and celebrities, Kate also loves her trusty Stuart Weitzman boots. Her favourite pair are her 'half and half' knee-high numbers, often worn with dresses and coats.

Rupert Sanderson

Another of the Duchess' favourite designers for comfortable heels is Rupert Sanderson - she loves the elegant 'Malory' pump.

Pop-up shop 3: Kate Middleton's go-to jewellery brands

Monica Vinader

Kate's love for Monica Vinader goes way back, and she owns a number of pieces from the affordable British brand. Her green onyx earrings appear to be her favourites!

RELATED: Monica Vinader’s January sale is incredible this year - best jewellery pieces that WILL sell out

Missoma

Kate loves to experiment with costume jewellery and has added a number of Missoma pieces to her collection - including her ultra pretty rhodochrosite charm earrings.

Kiki Macdonagh

Arguably Kate's favourite ever jewellery brand, the Duchess owns countless pairs of jewelled earrings from Kiki Macdonagh. We can hardly blame her - they're beautiful!

Accessorize

At the other end of the spectrum, Kate also has a number of bargain earrings from high street store Accessorize, which she loves to wear for all occasions.

Catherine Zoraida

Catherine Zoraida's nature-inspired pieces are also favourites of the Duchess, who has worn a number of leafy earrings from the British label.

Annoushka London

Kate owns some gorgeous pearl drop earrings from Annoushka, worn on countless occasions. And famously, her beautiful diamond eternity ring is from the brand, thought to have been given to her by Prince William after the birth of Prince George.

MORE: Kate Middleton's jewellery collection - see all of her precious pieces

Patrick Mavros

The Duchess has loved Zimbabwean brand Patrick Mavros' designs for years, wearing his statement crocodile earrings during her early royal appearances. It's said that she fell in love with the line back when she was working for Jigsaw, before joining the royal family.

Astley Clarke

Kate also loves her Astley Clarke Lapis Lazuli necklace, worn during a number of engagements in 2021.

ASOS

Like countless others, Kate occasionally shops at affordable online store ASOS! Her twisted gold hoop earrings are from the website, costing just £10.

Soru Jewellery

For special occasions, Kate loves to wear a statement pair of earrings from Soru Jewellery. She owns a pair of crystallised ruby drop styles, as well as her gorgeous 'Baroque Pearl' earrings.

Pop-up shop 5: Kate Middleton's go-to beauty brands

Clarins

Kate has been pictured applying her trust Clarins Lip Perfector in the past, so we know it's one of her favourites.

RELATED: We've rounded up Kate Middleton's beauty buys that give her that Duchess glow

Trilogy

It's said that Kate relied on Trilogy's Certified Organic Rosehip Oil during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte to keep her skin glowing - and that her mum Carole Middleton loves it, too.

Bobbi Brown

There's no denying Kate is a fan of Bobbi Brown makeup, since she chose to wear the brand on her royal wedding day. She enlisted the help of the brand's then-makeup artist Hannah Martin to help her create the look, though it's thought she did her own makeup on the day.

Essie

Just like the Queen, it's said that Kate is a big fan of Essie's 'Ballet Slippers' polish. Though for her wedding day, her manicurist Marina Sandoval has since revealed that she mixed the brand's 'Allure' shade with a pale pink from Bourjois.

Nivea

The royal has been pictured purchasing Nivea's classic day cream in the past - a staple loved by many.

L'Oréal

Kate's hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker, once shared a picture of everything she packs for a royal tour with the Duchess - and L'Oréal Elnett hairspray is her go-to for setting her blow-dry in place.

Kiehl's

In the photograph, Kiehl's 'Creme with Silk Groom' also featured - a smoothing styling cream to help prevent frizz.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's affordable hair secret is a life-saver for frizzy tresses

Charles Worthington

Also in Kate's trusty hair kit is Charles Worthington's Volume & Bouncy body booster, which is no doubt the secret to her famous blow-out.

Jo Malone

Kate loved Jo Malone's Orange Blossom scent so much, she scented candles from the brand burning in Westminster Abbey for her royal wedding to Prince William.

Urban Decay

It has been reported that Kate's go-to eyeshadow for her smokey eyes is the brand's cult Naked palette. Tempted?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.