Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's plush $6.5m private jet they use across the globe

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex jetted from their family home in Santa Barbara to London this summer to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - see inside the couple's luxury private jet.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, returned home to LA, along with their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, after the final day of Jubilee celebrations on Sunday 5 June, and they were pictured as they arrived via private jet. Prince Harry and Meghan's visit marked the royal's first time in the UK as a couple since stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make an entrance at St Paul's Cathedral

The Sussexes may have taken a step away from royalty, but that certainly doesn't mean they've become strangers to luxury.

According to the MailOnline, Harry and Meghan opt to fly in a lavish 12-seater Cessna jet when they choose to fly privately.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private jet was spotted at Santa Barbara airport

The Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign plane is decked out with state-of-the-art interiors, including spacious bathrooms, mood lighting, comfortable leather seats, and on-board WiFi with executive desks.

The Sussexes likely chose the fly via private jet for ease and comfort given it was their children's first long-haul flight to the UK.

Their Cessna plane's mechanics are custom designed to ensure "smooth and safe flights", including high functioning carbon brakes, fuel efficiency, and a powerful electrical navigation system to ensure seamless flying.

According to Liberty Jet, Harry and Meghan's private jet currently retails for around $6.5million (£5.2million), and that's before a pilot is hired! It is not known whether they have purchased it themselves or if they hire it for their transatlantic journeys.

The Sussex's private jet features fully customisable interiors

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony on the fifth day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking their first public appearance in the UK.

The couple, celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet while they were in the UK. The family enjoyed a party in the garden of Frogmore Cottage, Windsor and the photos of Lilibet's cake were amazing.

After impressing Meghan and Harry with her spectacular lemon and elderflower cake for their wedding in May 2018, Claire Ptak and her team at Violet Cakes were entrusted with the special assignment of making their daughter Lilibet Diana's first birthday cake – a strawberry buttercream floral cake.

