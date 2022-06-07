The Queen's signatures compared during her reign The 96-year-old recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee

The Queen penned a heartfelt statement reflecting on her spectacular Jubilee celebrations, finishing her message with a hand-written signature that appeared more shaky than usual, hinting at her ongoing mobility issues.

Speaking affectionately, she wrote: "When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee."

The Queen was aided by a walking stick during her balcony appearance

She added: "While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family."

She concluded by saying: "I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."

The revelation comes after the 96-year-old chose to withdraw from Friday's service of thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral, London. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the Queen "greatly enjoyed" her birthday parade and flypast, but "did experience some discomfort”.

Her latest signature hinted at her mobility issues

In a separate statement, the palace said: "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend.”

Whilst the monarch did manage to make a final appearance on the balcony to round off Sunday's Jubilee Pageant, she was aided by a walking stick and supported by members of her family.

Her signature in July 2021

This isn't the first time the Queen has been spotted using mobility aids. In October 2021, she used a walking stick at a Westminster Abbey service – the first time she had done so at a major engagement. And more recently in May, the 96-year-old enjoyed the Chelsea Flower Show from the comfort of a golf buggy.

Many of her duties are now carried out by video calls, and the country’s longest-reigning sovereign remarked during an in-person audience in February: “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”

