The Queen has made many speeches to the nation over her 70 years on the throne, but the first one was especially significant – and she was just a teenager when she made it.

Back in 1940, when the young Princess Elizabeth was 14 years old, she made a wartime address to children of the Commonwealth, many of whom had been displaced by war.

MORE: Princess Beatrice pays extremely touching compliment to the Queen during Platinum Jubilee

Sweetly, she was even joined by her younger sister, Princess Margaret, then aged ten.

Broadcast on 13 October 1940 on the BBC's Children's Hour programme, she began: "In wishing you all 'good evening' I feel that I am speaking to friends and companions who have shared with my sister and myself many a happy Children's Hour."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen appears on Palace balcony at the end of the Jubilee Pageant

She went on: "Thousands of you in this country have had to leave your homes and be separated from your fathers and mothers.

MORE: The Queen and Princess Margaret were the last royals to be entirely home-schooled – here’s why

SEE: Duchess Camilla has sweet photo of the Queen alongside Prince George

My sister Margaret Rose and I feel so much for you as we know from experience what it means to be away from those we love most of all."

The young princesses in 1935

To the children living in in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, she said: "I can truthfully say to you all that we children at home are full of cheerfulness and courage.

"We are trying to do all we can to help our gallant sailors, soldiers and airmen, and we are trying, too, to bear our own share of the danger and sadness of war.

The Queen celebrating her Platinum Jubilee last weekend

"We know, every one of us, that in the end all will be well; for God will care for us and give us victory and peace. And when peace comes, remember it will be for us, the children of today, to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place."

Both Princesses then said goodnight to listeners, with the young Elizabeth saying: "My sister is by my side and we are both going to say goodnight to you. Come on, Margaret… Goodnight, and good luck to you all."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.