The Queen's Garter Day photo has royal fans saying the same thing

The Queen delighted royal fans on Monday when, despite missing the Garter Day procession, released a photo taken ahead of the event alongside her son, The Prince of Wales, and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

In the photo, taken inside the Throne Room in Windsor Castle ahead of the Garter service in St George's Chapel, Her Majesty, who was dressed in a silver white gown and her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick, was stood between Charles and Camilla, who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.

WATCH: What is the Royal Order of the Garter ceremony?

On the Queen's arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her Bow Brooch and silver shoes.

The photo was shared on the royal family's official Instagram account and royal fans rushed to comment on the Queen's appearance, with everyone agreeing she looked "beautiful".

The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall pictured inside the Throne Room

"The queen looks stunningly beautiful!!" one wrote, whilst another added: "Congratulations to the new members of the order and in particular to the wonderful Duchess of Cornwall for this unique and special award. The Queen is as beautiful as ever!"

A third remarked: "So happy to see the Queen looking fabulous!!! Hoping she stays well and her mobility doesn’t cause too much pain for her."

It was Camilla's first time taken part in the procession

A four penned: "Fabulous pic of Our Queen."

It is the first time the Queen has been pictured since the four days of festivities celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

The event took place on the grounds of Windsor Castle

It was a special day for Camilla, who was in the procession for the first time having been appointed a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

"A key element of Garter Day is the investing of new Companions with the Order's Insignia. This is done by The Queen, The Sovereign of the Garter, in the Throne Room," the caption on the Queen's photo read.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in blue

"Today, The Duchess of Cornwall became a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter."