15 photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon It's a favourite sporting event for some members of the Queen's family

Wimbledon has always been one of the highlights of the summer for the royal family. Avid tennis lovers include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Mike and Zara Tindall, and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The royals have stepped out to view the action from the Royal Box over the years and we love seeing their reactions, particularly during a nail-biting match.

SEE: A look back at the Duchess of Cambridge's best-ever Wimbledon outfit

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best Wimbledon fashion moments

The likes of Kate, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have also impressed us with their courtside outfits, from Wimbledon whites to bold block-coloured ensembles.

Take a look at some of HELLO!'s favourite photos of the royals at SW19…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in 2016, a patronage that was passed on to her from the Queen. Kate has always been a regular at Wimbledon, attending as a child with the Middleton family, but now she has pride of place in the Royal Box. Kate's facial expressions are priceless, and she gets just as anxious as the rest of us!

READ: The secret the royals have been hiding about the Royal Box at Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge

At 2021's Wimbledon, Kate invited her dad Michael Middleton to the tournament, where they happily got caught up in a Mexican Wave as they watched Britain's Gordon Reid play against Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the final of the Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice, who was expecting her first child, also stepped out at the 2021 Wimbledon event. The pregnant royal was pictured touching her bump as she enjoyed the action from the Royal Box.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Kate usually attends Wimbledon with her husband Prince William, and the pair are often spotted having a giggle in the stands.

SEE: 13 of Kate Middleton's funniest and relatable facial expressions at Wimbledon

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

It's hard not to get swept up in the action!

The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton

Kate and Meghan enjoyed a day out with the Duchess' sister Pippa Middleton, watching the tennis on Centre Court in 2019.

READ: Why Pippa and Carole Middleton were once refused entry to the Royal Box

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex

The year before in 2018, the sisters-in-law enjoyed another day out at Wimbledon just weeks after Harry and Meghan's royal wedding.

Mike and Zara Tindall

Zara and Mike Tindall are also regular attendees and often put on a loved-up display in the stands.

Prince William

The future King couldn't help show his anger and disappointment – we wonder what he's like watching the footie!

The Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward's wife Sophie also showed her shock and disappointment back in 2013.

The Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla got the Wimbledon whites memo, looking chic in a summer frock and straw hat. We love those tortoiseshell sunglasses!

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor

Ella and Freddie attended with their parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in 2018, having fun snapping photos of each other during the breaks.

The Queen

When she was patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Her Majesty had the honour of meeting the winners. Here she is presenting a trophy to British tennis player Virginia Wade after she won the women's singles in 1977.

READ: Why the Queen has only attended Wimbledon four times in her life

The Queen

Turning heads in turquoise, Her Majesty greeted British tennis player Elena Baltacha in 2010.

Prince Charles

The future King rarely attends Wimbledon, but it's an event he's been spotted at since the seventies.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.