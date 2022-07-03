Sophie Wessex's sweet gesture for Prince Philip revealed The Countess was close to her father-in-law

The Countess of Wessex paid a moving tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh earlier this week, when she and other royals visited Scotland for Holyrood Week.

Sophie, who always got along well with her late father-in-law, had the honour of planting a rose in his memory.

Visiting the charity Capability Scotland to celebrate their 75th anniversary, she planted a beautiful pale pink rose while wearing a gorgeous matching suit. The Duke is fondly remembered as the charity's former patron.

At the weekend, the Royal Family's official Instagram account featured a series of photos from the mum-of-two's visit to Scotland with the Earl of Wessex, including one showing her planting the rose and beaming as she did so.

During the couple's time in Scotland, they also enjoyed a day of engagements in Moray, recognising community organisations, volunteers and young people across the region.

This included visiting her husband and late father-in-law's former school, Gordonstoun.

Sophie planted a rose to honor her father-in-law (scroll right)

On Wednesday, they met members of the public at a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, alongside the Prince of Wales, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence.

During the garden party, Sophie looked stunning in another lovely pale pink outfit: this one a dress with a matching hat.

The Countess and Earl have both taken on a more prominent role as working royals over the last couple of years, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their duties.

The Countess enjoyed meeting members of the public in Edinburgh

Sophie in particular is very popular with the public and clearly enjoys meeting people and learning more about community initiatives.

She and Edward had a lot to celebrate themselves last month, as the couple marked their 23rd wedding anniversary on 19 June, which was also Father's Day.

They tied the knot in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and have since gone on to welcome two children together – Lady Louise, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14.

