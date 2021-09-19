The Countess of Wessex reveals surprising unknown detail about Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April at the age of 99

The late Duke of Edinburgh was renowned for his love of barbecues, but did you know that he was also a big fan of cookery programmes?

In the forthcoming BBC One documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which airs on 22 September, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex discuss the Duke's hobbies.

Sophie says of her father-in-law: "Cooking is something that I love talking to him about. And he loves watching cookery programmes. Hairy Bikers I think is one of his favourites."

Meanwhile, Prince Charles talks fondly of his own unsuccessful attempts to help his father: "He adored barbecuing and he turned that into an interesting art form. And if I ever tried to do it he… I could never get the fire to light or something ghastly so [he'd say]: 'Go away!'"

Prince William says of his late grandfather: "Every barbecue that I've ever been on, the Duke of Edinburgh has been there cooking…we go on barbecues and there's no chef, there's no anyone else… he's definitely a dab hand at the barbecue. I can safely say there's never been a case of food poisoning in the family that's attributed to the Duke of Edinburgh."

The programme features all of the Queen and the Duke's children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as their adult grandchildren.

The Countess pictured with the Duke in 2016

The one-of-a-kind tribute is a must-see event for royal fans because as well as their access to senior members of the royal family, the filmmakers were also allowed to meet Philip's loyal staff and to capture his private office, library, and study.

The BBC originally conceived of the programme as part of the Duke's 100th birthday celebrations but it was altered after his sad death in April and now features interviews with his family recorded before and after his passing.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, airs Wednesday 22 September at 9pm on BBC One.

