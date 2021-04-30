Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex thank fans for 'kind' messages following death of Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest earlier this month

Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Wessex, have thanked those who sent them "kind" messages following the sad death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Wessexes' touching note has been revealed by a royal fan who sent a note of condolence in the days following Prince Philip's passing on Friday 9 April.

They took to Instagram this week to show off the thank you note they received in return from the Earl and Countess.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex makes rare comment about the Queen

The front of the card, believed to have been sent from Bagshot Park, the official residence of the family, reads: "In memory of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021."

Inside the card, which featured a large picture of the Duke and the official Bagshot Park crest, the couple's personal message read: "Thank you for your kind message of condolence. We are extremely grateful for your thoughtfulness in writing at this sad time."

The thank you note sent from the Earl and Countess of Wessex

The couple signed off with their official titles, writing: "TRH The Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar".

Sophie has been described as a great source of comfort to the Queen in recent weeks. The day after the news broke of Prince Philip's death, she and her husband were pictured driving to Windsor Castle to be with her Majesty.

The Wessexes attended Prince Philip's funeral earlier this month

Speaking about the Duke's passing, Sophie revealed that it was very peaceful. Ahead of the funeral, which took place on Saturday 17 April, she met with members of The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor congregation, explaining: "It was right for him. It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went."

She continued: "Very, very peaceful and that's all you want for somebody isn't it? So, I think it's so much easier for the person that goes than the people that are left behind."

