Duchess of Cornwall's intimate 75th birthday plans revealed

The Duchess of Cornwall is celebrating her milestone 75th birthday this Sunday and it sounds like she'll be doing so in a low-key, intimate manner.

HELLO! understands that Camilla is having a "small family dinner" this weekend. She'll no doubt be joined by her husband Prince Charles, 73, and perhaps her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, as well as their children.

READ: Where do the royal family spend their summer holidays?

It's not known whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make up the party. Earlier this week, William and Kate were spotted boarding their private helicopter at Kensington Palace with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles can't control his laughter during Jubilee event

While it's not known where the Cambridges were travelling to, they may have been heading to their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk for the summer holidays.

READ: Duchess of Cornwall is the picture of elegance in floral dress

READ: Duchess of Cornwall's 75th birthday cake needs to be seen to be believed

Camilla marked her birthday early this year as she guest-edited the 125h anniversary edition of Country Life magazine at the beginning of July. The cover photo was taken by keen photographer Kate, with Camilla revealing that the pair enjoyed "a lot of laughs" on the shoot.

Camilla's impressive 75th birthday cake

In her ITV documentary Camilla's Country Life, which aired on Wednesday, the Duchess said: "She did really good pictures and you know she does it very naturally… we had a lot of fun doing it.

"It was very relaxed and of course very kind of the Duchess of Cambridge… she's an extremely good photographer and it was all very casual, there wasn't much hair and make-up – it was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs – it was a lovely way of doing it."

READ: Duchess of Cornwall almost missed her wedding to Prince Charles amid health woes

No doubt Prince Charles will spoil Camilla on her milestone birthday

In the same documentary, viewers saw Camilla and her younger sister Annabel walk around Hall Place, the Hampshire home that their grandparents used to own. The pair brought up a row they once had, which ended with Camilla hiding and burying Annabel's teddy bear in the garden.

"My sister and I had had a bit of an argument, so I buried him, it was sibling rivalry," laughed Camilla, adding: "Yes, Tiddy Bar – he had a very happy resting ground, in the rose garden."

When Annabel was asked if she had forgiven her elder sister, she laughed and said, "Certainly not! No, it still rankles to this day!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.