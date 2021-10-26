Belgium's Princess Elisabeth thanks royal fans after sharing stylish photo King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's eldest child is studying in the UK

The Belgian royal palace has thanked fans for their well wishes following Princess Elisabeth's 20th birthday.

On Monday, it shared a beautiful photograph of the royal to mark the occasion. It appeared to have been taken around the same time as the princess began her course at Oxford University's Lincoln College earlier this month.

The snap showed a close-up of Elisabeth wearing a checked coat over a turquoise vest and white collared shirt ensemble. The royal accessorised with a pair of hooped earrings and a burgundy satchel bag.

The accompanying caption read: "Princess Elisabeth turns 20 today. Thank you for the birthday wishes!"

Princess Elisabeth is studying a three-year course in History and Politics at the university, having passed the entrance exams. She's no stranger to the UK, having obtained her International Baccalaureate from UWC Atlantic College in Wales in May 2020.

A new photo of Princess Elisabeth shared on her 20th birthday

The Belgian royal palace previously shared photos of the princess in some of the college's most iconic locations, including Elisabeth walking through the Front Quad and Radcliffe Square, meeting her classmates at The Grove, and punting with friends on the River Cherwell.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde with their newborn daughter in 2001

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's eldest daughter, Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, was born on 25 October 2001 at the Erasmus Hospital in Brussels.

She became heir to the Belgian throne in 2013, when her grandfather, King Albert II, abdicated in favour of her father.

Elisabeth will become the first woman to become a head of state in Belgium when she succeeds King Philippe.

She also has three younger siblings - Prince Gabriel, 18, Prince Emmanuel, 16, and Princess Eleonore, 13.

