Prince William will cheer on Lionesses at Wembley as they face Germany in the Women's EURO final The royal is an avid football fan

The Palace has confirmed that the Duke of Cambridge will be making an appearance at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to cheer on the Lionesses as they battle it out against Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 final.

Following the England team's spectacular win over Sweden on Tuesday night, Prince William tweeted his congratulations with a heartfelt message.

Acknowledging their tremendous performance, the royal penned: "Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday. The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving."

Rooting for the ladies he added: "We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W."

Prince George has expressed an interest in football

Royal fans went wild in the comment section, with one noting: "William, we would love to see you going to the final on Sunday! Please take George and Charlotte with you too!" while a second pleaded: "I really hope you're going and taking Charlotte."

The father-of-three is president of the Football Association and an avid supporter of Aston Villa football club. In recent years, it appears his two eldest, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, have similarly expressed an interest in the sport.

The Duke of Cambridge supports Aston Villa

Taking after his father, George backs Aston Villa and is a member of his school's football team. And last year, the youngster was noticeably upset when England lost in the rescheduled 2020 European Championships final.

As for Princess Charlotte, the Duke revealed that his daughter is a "budding" future football player. During his visit to meet the Lionesses at St George's Park, Prince William was gifted three football shirts bearing his children's names on the back.

Upon receiving Charlotte's shirt, the royal remarked: "Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal. She said, 'Please tell them that.' She is a budding star for the future."

Prince William met the Lionesses at St George's Park

And according to MailOnline, an FA source has said William is considering bringing seven-year-old Charlotte to the big game - although her attendance has not been confirmed.

The hotly anticipated game will be the Lionesses' first appearance in a final since 2009, and their first ever major trophy if they emerge as champions.

