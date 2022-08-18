Prince Harry makes pitstop at luxe beach lodge before arriving in UK - details

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Harry surprised royal onlookers as he arrived in Vilankulo, Mozambique on Wednesday, embarking on what appears to be a solo trip.

News of the Duke of Sussex's travel broke after the 37-year-old royal was photographed at the airport in a snapshot shared on Twitter by Eric Morier-Genoud. Following reports from Instagram account Moz Paparazzi, it is believed the father-of-two chose to stay at Vilanculos Beach Lodge - a luxurious beachfront resort described as "one of the best hotels in Vilankulo".

Vilanculos Beach Lodge is situated in the small coastal town of Vilankulo, in the subtropical province of Inhambane, Mozambique.

Should Prince Harry have stayed at the accommodation during his overseas trip, he would have been privy to exquisite accommodation, a fine dining restaurant, multiple bars and an oceanside infinity pool.

It is believed Prince Harry stayed at Vilanculos Beach Club

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have stayed in several of the best hotels in the world, including the five-star hotel The Carlyle in New York City, and London's lavish Grovesnor House.

The Duke's reported stay at Vilanculos Beach Club is relatively modest in comparison, with stays for the luxury beachfront bungalows available for an affordable £190 per night.

According to local sources, Prince Harry: "took walks looking at tourist attractions in the region in the company of his friends," as well as meeting with Yassin Amuji, the President of the Tourism Association for Mozambique.

The reason for his visit wasn't clear but the dad-of-two has a long association with and fondness for Africa, where he's been involved in many charitable projects.

The three-star hotel has an oceanfront infinity pool

Harry has previously shared his desire for he and Meghan to make a permanent move to Africa. "Look, the rest of our lives, especially our life's work, will be predominantly focused on Africa, on conservation," he said in an ITV documentary.

"There are a lot of things to be done. There's a lot of problems here, but there's also huge potential solutions."

In a moving speech to the United Nations last month, the Prince said: "Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline... It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

