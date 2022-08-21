Prince Charles attends church at Balmoral with Prince Edward and Lady Louise The Queen is spending the summer in Scotland as usual

Prince Charles was spotted attending church with two of his close family members on Sunday. The Prince of Wales went to church in Balmoral with his brother, Prince Edward, and niece, Lady Louise Windsor.

The family were likely visiting the Queen, who always spends the summer at Balmoral.

While there, she and her family usually attend church at Crathie Kirk. In photos obtained by MailOnline, The heir to the throne appeared to be in good spirits as he was photographed behind the wheel of his car.

The 73-year-old then met up with his brother and niece at the church. Edward drove himself and Louise, who received some wonderful news on Thursday.

The 18-year-old got the results of her A-levels, and her grades that ensure she will follow in the footsteps of her uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who met at St Andrew's University.

Wearing a white printed shirt and with her blonde hair tied back, the teenager looked the picture of relaxed chic.

The royals are spending time in Scotland

In a statement released on Thursday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced: "Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English."

Louise – Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's eldest child – studied hard for her A-levels at St Mary's School Ascot.

Her chosen subjects were English, History, Politics and Drama.

Prince Edward and Louise recently enjoyed the Commonwealth Games

In an interview with The Sunday Times in June 2020, proud mum the Countess of Wessex opened up about Lady Louise's education and future, saying: "She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever."

Sophie, 57, who is also a mum to 14-year-old James, Viscount Severn - has also said that she and Edward raised their children with the understanding that they are "very likely to have to work for a living".

