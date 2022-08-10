Princess Charlotte mirrors dad Prince William in unseen moment from Commonwealth Games The young royal accompanied her parents to Birmingham last week

Princess Charlotte captured the hearts of the nation when she joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last week.

MORE: Princess Charlotte's rollercoaster of emotions at Commonwealth Games - best photos

In an unseen video, shared on PA, the seven-year-old was seen sharing a sweet moment with her dad Prince William - where she mirrored his body language. Life father, like daughter!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte mirrors dad Prince William in sweet moment

During Charlotte's first solo engagement at the Commonwealth Games last week, the Princess was seen sitting in between her parents when they went to SportsAid House to speak with athletes during the tournament.

MORE: Sophie Wessex shares rare personal tweet for this amazing reason

SEE: Kate Middleton and Prince William 'immensely touched' by sweet gesture towards Prince George

In the short clip, Prince William and Kate were seen chatting away while Charlotte began to mimic her father's relaxed stance by leaning forwards and resting her clasped hands on her knees.

The young royal was in the host city of the Commonwealth Games to learn about a programme preparing the next generation of sportsmen and women for future events.

Prince William and Kate with Charlotte in Birmingham

During the outing, Charlotte appeared curious about her surroundings and the people around her at Birmingham University, and a little apprehensive at times, but received a reassuring arm around her shoulder or word in her ear from William, and held Kate’s hand at other moments.

The young royal revealed gymnastics was the sport she liked most and joined a nutritional workshop helping her parents place pictures of foods like nuts, bread and grapes into the right groups, whether protein, carbohydrates, antioxidants or healthy fats.

At one point Charlotte was asked to update a Team England medal board and added a bronze, won in the men’s team table tennis event, and a silver from the lawn bowls men’s pairs.

She was also taken by William and Kate to events at the Commonwealth Games and was photographed grinning during swimming heats and later joined her parents to watch a hockey match.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.