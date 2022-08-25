Prince Harry celebrates as Sentebale polo team wins in Aspen The royal played quite the game

Prince Harry was left over the moon on Thursday when his team won the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen, Colorado.

The Prince played alongside his friend Nacho Figueras, also an ambassador of the charity, on the Sentebale team as they took to the field against other US Polo Association teams.

VIDEO: Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras pose for photos

During the round robin tournament, Harry took to the field and scored the first goal for the Sentebale team. He was later spotted laughing with his opponents after he missed the ball.

Harry scored five goals throughout the tournament, and the commentator praised the Duke, gushing: "He went coast to coast, like buttered toast."

After the round robin tournament which featured a series of six chukkas - seven-and-a-half period of play - Sentebale was announced as the winner.

Harry accepted the award on behalf of the team by Dan Carter, the ISPS Handa Ambassador.

Prince Harry was presented the trophy after emerging victorious

The annual event is the charity's largest fundraiser of the year and the Duke shared how the team was "proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive".

"The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic," he added.

"We are enormously grateful to our partners and supporters here today, especially our long-standing title sponsor, ISPS Handa, for making the day possible."

The royal played the match with friend Nacho Figueras

Founded in 2006, Sentebale raises awareness and funds to support children and young people in southern Africa whose lives have been affected by extreme poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and recently COVID-19.

