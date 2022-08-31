HELLO! presents a collectors’ edition celebrating the 70th Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth Join us as we look back at an unforgettable reign

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating 70 years on the throne, and following a wonderful four day celebration with the Royal Family in June, HELLO! is proud to present a keepsake magazine examining her remarkable life and times in Special Jubilee Collectors’ Edition Elizabeth II Platinum Queen.

As your authority on the royal family, HELLO! takes you through the Queen's years as sovereign decade by decade. In this 100-page magazine we highlight her outstanding work and achievements, including her visits to the US and unique friendships with its Presidents.

HELLO! examines her Majesty's commitment to the country and commonwealth

We investigate how her Majesty’s 70 years as a monarch have shaped her and her realm and how her father's untimely death propelled the young Princess Elizabeth to her new status. We relive all the pomp and splendour of her Coronation Day and how it is etched in a generation’s memories, plus put the seven decades of her reign in context as her life and world-changing events intertwine.

We re-tell the great royal love story of the Queen and the man who was by her side for more than 73 years plus look at how she combined her royal duties with her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as how her Majesty has blazed a trail in her public and private passions.

Read all about the Queen's role as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother

Join HELLO! in celebrating a true icon of our time. Available nationwide in all good retailers including Albertsons, Dollar General, Kroger, Publix, HE Butt and Walmart until 31 October and priced $12.99.

