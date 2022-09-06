Charles Spencer shares pride in eldest son following incredible achievement

Charles Spencer was in a joyous mood on Tuesday as the father-of-seven celebrated his eldest son Louis' graduation from Arts Ed London.

The proud father shared a photo of his son giving his valedictory speech, before sharing another snap showing the 28-year-old with his friends as they posed for their graduation photos. The young Spencer wore a navy suit for his special day, but he also added a pop of colour to the outfit, choosing to go with a yellow tie.

In a sweet caption, Charles wrote: "My elder son, Louis, graduated with a First from @ArtsEdLondon today. He gave a truly thoughtful, eloquent, funny & generous speech as his class's valedictorian.

"Wishing all 80 in his year happiness & success in the years ahead, on stage and screen - & Congratulations!"

Fans were quick to share their best wishes with Louis, as one said: "Wishing him all the luck in the world," to which Charles responded: "He will be there when we next see you x."

A second shared: "A rewarding career. Many congratulations to him," while a third posted: "Congratulations! He could be your twin!"

Charles was very proud of his son

A fourth added: "Proud dad - nice to see some happy news," and a fifth commented: "Wonderful news! Massive congratulations to Louis - so very proud of him."

Louis is Charles' fourth child, and eldest son and despite having three older sisters, under primogeniture laws, he is the heir to the Althorp estate.

Charles regularly shares photos of the stunning property, which was the childhood home of Princess Diana and where she lies in rest.

Earlier this week, the Earl shared an incredible video of Althorp House – and royal fans branded it "bewitching". "Althorp waking up after last night's thunderstorm," penned Charles on Monday, alongside a clip of the magnificent estate.

It was an enchanting misty morning with the sun peering through the fog across the immaculate lawns, and the camera panned elegantly across the estate to soak up the atmosphere. It's safe to say fans couldn't believe their eyes and the wondrous sight.

