Charles Spencer shared a thoughtful recollection about a sadly departed member of the royal family to Twitter on Sunday, and his fans were clearly touched by his tribute.

Taking to the social media site, he wrote: "50 years [ago] today Prince William of Gloucester died in a plane crash age 30.

"A grandson of George V, he was 4th in line to the throne when born. He grew up in Northhants & Canberra, spent time in Lagos and was one of life's adventurers. I can remember the national shock that day."

The Earl then shared two photos of the late Prince, which showed him wearing sunglasses and smiling.

In one of the black-and-white shots, a fleet of planes could be seen in the air behind him. "He seemed a lovely man. Glad he is remembered xx," wrote one of the father-of-seven's followers.

Some of Charles' other followers also shared their remembrances of the late royal, with one writing: "I remember. I was living in London as a student at the LSE. The actual crash was filmed and shown repeatedly on TV… RIP."

The Earl shared a heartfelt tribute on social media

"He was a gorgeous man, a Renaissance man…," another of his followers contributed. William was a cousin of the Queen on her father's side. He was fourth in line to the throne when he was born, and ninth in line to the throne when he died.

He was an impressive student, graduating from both Cambridge and Stanford before joining the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Sadly he died at just 30 in an amateur plane show competition.

Charles knows a lot about royal history

After his death, his younger brother Prince Richard of Gloucester succeeded to his peerages: Duke of Gloucester, Earl of Ulster, and Baron Culloden.

Princess Diana's brother Charles is a keen historian, and often shares interesting in heartfelt snippets about the royal family and their history.

