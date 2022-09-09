Will businesses and schools close after the Queen's death? The world is mourning the Queen

The period of mourning has started in the UK after the Queen's death was announced on Thursday.

The Queen died, aged 96, surrounded by her close family including her four children at her summer residence Balmoral in Scotland.

Schools and businesses remain open at this time as special tributes flooded in for the Queen from all around the world.

However, schools and businesses will close if a Bank Holiday to mark a National Day of Mourning is declared.

It is not known whether schools will be shut before this.

Parents must wait for further advice from the Department for Education who will advise on this.

Her Majesty's funeral will be confirmed in due course by Buckingham Palace as plans are being rolled out around the country.

Her son and heir is King Charles III, and his wife Camilla has been named the Queen Consort.

The world is mourning the death of the Queen

The pair remained in Balmoral where they had rushed to be by the Queen’s bedside and they will return to London on Friday.

King Charles III said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Earlier in the day, many of the royals joined King Charles III and the Queen Consort had headed to Balmoral to be with Her Majesty.

The Queen pictured appointing Liz Truss as the Prime Minister

The world went into mourning when Buckingham Palace broke the news of the Queen’s death to everyone at 6.30pm.

It read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

